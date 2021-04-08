First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) & Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) Head to Head Review

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and Blue Gem Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 1 2 13 0 2.75 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $24.56, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Blue Gem Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 3.81 -$57.00 million N/A N/A Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Gem Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals -6.23% -0.45% -0.19% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Blue Gem Enterprise Company Profile

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

