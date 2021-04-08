First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,093,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 216,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

