First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.42. 18,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 42,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.