First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.83. Approximately 27,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 52,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.