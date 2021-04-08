First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) shares were down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.77 and last traded at $48.83. Approximately 239,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 354,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.