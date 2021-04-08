First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 96,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,966% from the average daily volume of 4,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

