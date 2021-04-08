First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 4,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

