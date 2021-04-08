First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Shares Up 0%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.13. 752,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 960,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

