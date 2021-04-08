First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.36. 56,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 99,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

