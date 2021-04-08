First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.82 and last traded at $86.99. 90,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 55,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.94.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.