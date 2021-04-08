First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 19,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 4,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

