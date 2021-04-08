First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading 4.9% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. 12,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 41,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

