First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 1,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.