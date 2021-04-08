First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading Down 1.4%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.47 and last traded at $90.69. 47,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 94,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.01.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.