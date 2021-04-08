First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.33 and last traded at $69.49. 33,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 92,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.