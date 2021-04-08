First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 21,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

