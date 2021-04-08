First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,171,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

