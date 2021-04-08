FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of FirstService worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FirstService by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 260,021 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

FirstService stock opened at $151.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $158.19.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

