Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $123.91. 48,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,290. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

