Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Reaches $141.92 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $141.92 million and $64.60 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00257117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.12 or 0.00787249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,871.93 or 1.00104601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.37 or 0.00702925 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.