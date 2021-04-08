Flashstake (FLASH) Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Flashstake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges. Flashstake has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $50,495.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00266965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.40 or 0.00792519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.41 or 1.00082839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00018440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.34 or 0.00704626 BTC.

About Flashstake

Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

