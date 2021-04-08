FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $112,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,259 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.65.

NYSE FLT opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.52 and a 200-day moving average of $262.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

