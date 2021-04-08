FLIP (FLP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,322.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, FLIP has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $905,308.60 and $5,322.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

