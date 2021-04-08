Flixxo (FLIXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,593.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $35,593.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flixxo

FLIXX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

