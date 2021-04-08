FLO (FLO) Market Cap Reaches $15.14 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $15.14 million and approximately $89,325.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

