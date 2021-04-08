Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $94.97 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.42 or 0.00059652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00264925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.79 or 0.00795158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,649.26 or 0.99915184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00709629 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

