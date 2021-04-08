Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,211. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.