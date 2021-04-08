Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

FL stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,742,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 138,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

