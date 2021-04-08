Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Cormark

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.90 price target on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CVE:FOM remained flat at $C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 643,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,603. The company has a market cap of C$211.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$1.28.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

