ForTube (FOR) Price Hits $0.0912 on Major Exchanges

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded 3% higher against the dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and approximately $34.18 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

