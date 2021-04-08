Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

FSM stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,159.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 293,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 269,909 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 180,762 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

