Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading 4.9% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 34,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,942,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986,247 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 293,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 269,909 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 180,762 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

