Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

