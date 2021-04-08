Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.01

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 16,121 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89. The firm has a market cap of £6.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.01.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

