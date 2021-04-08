Frank Karbe Sells 11,080 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40.

Frank Karbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Frank Karbe sold 300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $16,125.00.

MYOV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 582,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,827,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

