Frank Karbe Sells 11,080 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40.
Frank Karbe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 28th, Frank Karbe sold 300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.
- On Friday, January 15th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $16,125.00.
MYOV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 582,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,827,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
