Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

BEN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,761. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

