Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

