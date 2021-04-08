Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

