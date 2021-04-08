Frax Price Tops $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $116.02 million and $4.59 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00782348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,804.98 or 1.00032707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00702894 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,445,345 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

