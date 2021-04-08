Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $115,740.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.33 or 0.00637078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00083826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,865,182 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

