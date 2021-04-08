Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Up 1.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.81 and last traded at C$6.74. 105,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 269,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.

Several research firms recently commented on FEC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$656.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.92.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

