Frontier Price Tops $3.33 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00005758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $121.87 million and approximately $137.03 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.44 or 0.00635019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00083801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030307 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,580,000 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

