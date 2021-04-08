FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.72% of FS Bancorp worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $69.24 on Thursday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $73.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

