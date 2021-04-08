FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.03 Million

Brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report $150.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.33 million to $150.68 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $179.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $608.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.49 million to $611.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $636.22 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $639.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

