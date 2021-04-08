FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 21,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.