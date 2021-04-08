Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.86 ($51.60).

Shares of FRA FPE traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €35.15 ($41.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.78. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

