FUD.finance Price Hits $25.80 on Major Exchanges (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $609,296.70 and approximately $6,107.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $25.80 or 0.00044707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00083921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00634304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030321 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

