FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.44

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.44 and traded as high as $59.90. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 10,588 shares.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

