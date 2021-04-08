Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,814,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $74.28. 37,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,759. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

