Fulcrum Equity Management Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. SPDR S&P Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 3.98% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.47. 3,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,902. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $196.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.