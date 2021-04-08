Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 16,483 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,193. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

